Perlis MB announces RM311.4m project to boost state economy

Perlis Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Azlan Man, said the RM311.4 million project, involving 6.58 hectares, was one of a few mega projects between the state government and TH Prop.

He said the project, expected to be completed within five to seven years, would involve the construction of a shopping complex, a hotel, two 35-storey service apartment as well as shoplots and offices.

“The project will have a big impact on the development in various sectors, especially on the Kuala Perlis’ economy.

“It will be able to provide mutual commercial benefits to both TH Prop and PKENPS, and the people would also be able to reap the benefits too,” said Azlan after officiating the ground-breaking ceremony at the Kuala Perlis Tourism Complex here today.

Azlan said the project would be developed in five phases, starting with the building of the two-storey shopping mall, followed by 36 units of shophouses. “The first phase is expected to begin within the next one or two months, followed by the next phase.

He said the project would be able to provide socio-economic benefits and create up to 1,000 jobs.

The Mentri Besar said the development would also be able to stimulate the state’s tourism sector and attract up to 560,000 tourists here. “Each year, 2.28 million tourists would come here and we will be able to take advantage from it through the development of the 200-room TH Hotel, as well as the 400-unit TH service apartment,” he said.

Meanwhile, TH Prop’s Chairman, Datuk Azizan Abdul Rahman, said the project was part of the company’s comprehensive plan to expand its mark in the local market.

“It is an important step in increasing TH Prop’s participation and credibility, as well as to provide socio-economic benefits to the locals,” he said. — Bernama