Perlis laundry hides ‘Muslim-only’ sign

Friday September 29, 2017
02:27 PM GMT+8

Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainal Abidin was reported to have been directed to check the laundry. — Picture by Choo Choy MayDatuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainal Abidin was reported to have been directed to check the laundry. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — A laundry in Kangar, Perlis has covered up a sign indicating it only serves Muslim customers after the practice was exposed by a state MCA lawmaker.

According to The Star Online, the sign has been masked with strips of white paper.

Titi Tinggi assemblyman Khaw Hock Kong told the press yesterday that he personally confirmed the sign was displayed at the laundry, after this was brought to his attention following a similar controversy in Johor.

Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainal Abidin also told the news portal that he has been directed to check the laundry.

"I have received an instruction from Tuanku (the Raja Muda of Perlis) to investigate the matter and we will do it right away," he was quoted as saying.

The Johor laundry operator has since ended his policy to serve only Muslims after Sultan of Johor ordered him to do so and apologise.

