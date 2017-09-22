Perlis flood evacuees number nearly 2,400

KANGAR, Sept 22 — The floods in Perlis have temporarily displaced 2,392 residents, who are currently staying at 12 evacuation centres.

Perlis Family, Women, Welfare and Unity Committee chairman Rela Ahmad said four of the centres were in the Kangar parliamentary constituency, six in the Padang Besar and two in the Arau parliamentary constituencies respectively.

She said some affected residents were reluctant to move to the evacuation centres and preferred to stay at the house of the Village Development and Security Committee chairman or with relatives.

She advised these residents to move to the centres where their names could be registered for food aid.

As at 12 noon, many areas continued to experience rainy weather causing many rivers to burst their banks resulting in floods.

According to her, two rivers, Sungai Jarum and Sungai Repoh were at danger level at 33.93 metres and 5.22 metres respectively.

Three rivers, Sungai Kampung Bakau (3.26 metres), Sungai Pelarit (38.68 metres) and Sungai Chuchoh (37.86 metres) are at warning level while the Timah Tasoh dam is at normal level of 29.92 metres.

Among the affected areas are Tebing Tinggi, Wang Besar and Sungai Batu Pahat in Bintong, Kampung Bakau and Repuh around Kangar, Titi Tinggi, Jalan Kaki Bukit, Jalan Santan, Arau, Tambun Tulang, Chuping and Guar Sanji.

Some roads were also inundated and dangerous for light vehicles. — Bernama