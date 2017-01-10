Perlis fatwa allows Muslim wives to leave home without husbands’ say-so

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Perlis Fatwa Committee has issued an edict allowing Muslim wives to leave their marital home without their husbands’ permission if their lives are in danger.

Issued last December, the fatwa stated that if Muslim wives strongly feel that there is no way out of a threatening situation, including those that affect their religious status, physical self, honour, family or possessions, they are allowed to leave without getting permission from the husbands.

“This is after the wife finds that there is no solution besides leaving the home.

“The wife can also leave home without a husband’s permission if the husband fails to fulfil his obligation of providing a safe and appropriate home and giving enough nafkah (alimony),” the statement read.

The statement added that Muslim wives would also not be considered as to have committed nusyuz (unreasonable disobedience) under the circumstances until the husbands fulfil their responsibilities.

Perlis Mufti Datuk Asri Zainul Abidin, who posted the statement on his personal Facebook page today, told The Star Online that the fatwa was to protect Muslim wives who had been ill-treated by their husbands.

“We see many women here who are victims. They have been misinformed that they cannot leave their homes in any situation. Their marriages are akin to being in a prison. This purpose of this fatwa is to protect these women,” he was quoted saying.

He also reportedly listed several other examples of situations where the Muslim wife could leave her husband’s house without permission. They include situations in which the husband was involved in drugs, had sexual diseases or even borrowed money from loan sharks and left their wives to suffer the consequences.

The fatwa stated that Muslim wives are allowed to leave their home without getting permission from the husbands if they strongly feel that there is no way out of a threatening situation. — Screen capture from Datuk Asri Zainul Abidin’s Facebook page