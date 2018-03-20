Perlis East Wind Festival 2018 set to kick off on Friday

KANGAR, March 20 ― The annual three-day Perlis East Wind Festival aimed at promoting local cultural activities in the state is set to kick off on Friday after being postponed earlier due to heavy rain.

State Tourism, Cultural and Art Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Jamil Saad said the compound of the Perlis State Legislative Assembly complex here was to be the new site for the festival.

The festival was originally planned to be held from March 9 to 11 at Kampung Bangsal Lebah, Kayang, but had to be postponed when the site was flooded due to heavy rain.

He said although the new date fixed was March 23-25, the festival site was still flooded and forced the location to be changed to the compound of the State Legislative Assembly complex.

“Tents are being erected at the new site,” he told Bernama after inspecting the new festival site yesterday.

Abdul Jamil said various events highlighting the traditions of the Malay community after the harvesting season, as well as traditional cultural performances, would be held as planned.

He said last year more than 300,000 people flocked to the festival compared to about 130,000 in 2016.

The festival, which has become an annual event since 2011, has received encouraging response especially in attracting foreign tourists to Perlis and has been included in Malaysia's tourism calendar since 2014. ― Bernama