Perkasa’s Ibrahim Ali confirms contesting in Pasir Mas for GE14

Datuk Ibrahim Ali speaks to reporters during a press conference at Perkasa’s headquarters in Kuaal Lumpur March 22, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — President of Malay rights group Perkasa Datuk Ibrahim Ali confirmed he will vie for a seat in the Pasir Mas district, Kelantan in the general elections.

Speaking at a press conference today, Ibrahim said he has not decided if he will contest in Pasir Mas or Rantau Panjang.

The former Pasir Mas MP has been active in politics since the 1980s, but has not been in any political party the last decade.

Today, he said he is willing to contest under any political party that offers him a spot and if he feels aligned with its manifesto.

“I am just waiting for any party to offer me as one of their candidates. But this does not mean that I will just say yes to whomever.

“I need to scrutinise their manifesto and if it is in tandem with what I have been fighting for for these past 20 over years, I would gladly contest under them.

“Even if no one is willing to take me, I can still contest independently and would still probably win,” he told reporters at Perkasa headquarters here today.

Ibrahim said he is confident of his strong base of supporters in Pasir Mas and claimed any party would be “smart” to join forces with him as it would be an almost-guaranteed victory.

He was demolished as an independent candidate in the 13th general elections by PAS’s Nik Abduh Nik Aziz, who won by over 8,000 votes.

When he previously ran as an independent in 2004, he also came in last among the three candidates.

Ibrahim was previously Pasir Mas MP three times, in 1986 as a Barisan Nasional candidate, in 1990 representing Parti Semangat Melayu 46, and in 2008 using a PAS ticket.