Perkasa wants to offer court aid over Act 355 lawsuit

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — A non-governmental organisation, Pertubuhan Pribumi Perkasa Malaysia (Perkasa), today applied to be an amicus curiae (friend of the court) in a suit filed by Mohamed Tawfik Ismail on the tabling of the proposed amendments to the to the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 or RUU 355.

The court set May 23 to hear the application.

Lawyer Nizam Bashir, representing Perkasa, told this to reporters after case management of the suit, held in chambers, before High Court judge Datuk Hanipah Farikullah.

Also present during the preceding were senior federal counsel Maisarah Juhari , who appeared for the defendants named in the suit, and lawyer Mansoor Saat, who represented Mohamed Tawfik.

Mohamed Tawfik had named Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and its secretary, Datuk Roosme Hamzah, as defendants in the suit.

Nizam said the application by Perkasa was made on the grounds that it had the right to give its views on proposed amendments.

Meanwhile, Mansoor said his client had submitted an objection on the Attorney-General’s Chambers representing Pandikar Amin in the suit.

“The objection by the plaintiff for the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to represent the first defendant (Pandikar Amin) is because the AGC belongs to the executive branches of the government and Pandikar Amin belongs to the legislative branches of the government. So it is conflict of interest,” he said, adding that the court fixed the same date to hear the matter.

Mohamed Tawfik, who is former Sungai Benut Member of Parliament, filed the suit last March 31, to seek a court declaration that a motion by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi to amend the law was in breach of the Federal Constitution, as well as procedures and Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat.

He is also seeking a declaration that the proposed amendments were made without the consent of the Conference of rulers. — Bernama