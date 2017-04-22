Perkasa wants Putrajaya to come clean on foreign investments

Wan Saiful Wan Jan speaks at the Perkasa forum in Kuala Lumpur April 22, 2017. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― Malay rights group Perkasa and several analysts demanded today for Putrajaya to hold public discussions where the public can question the details regarding the country’s foreign direct investments (FDI).

In a roundtable on Chinese investments in the country, Perkasa said it reached the agreement after citing the need for transparency in such matters, to guarantee the position of the Malays as well as the interest of the locals.

“It’s a little bit weird that even I feel concerned about incoming foreign investments,” said Wan Saiful Wan Jan, the chief executive of the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs, one of the participants.

Wan Saiful said although investments are positive, there are concerns over governance, transparency, competitiveness of the issuance of the contracts.

He expressed concern that many contracts that were signed were not through the mandatory open tender process, fuelling perceptions that such an agreement would not benefit Malaysians and dampen competition in businesses.

Perkasa also demanded that Putrajaya publish a white paper on the geopolitical implications of China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative to Malaysia’s labour, finance and security policies as well as the country’s sovereignty.

OBOR is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s landmark programme to invest billions of dollars in infrastructure projects including railways, ports and power grids across Asia, Africa and Europe.

