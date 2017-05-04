Perkasa wants Bumi quotas for commercial property

Perkasa vice president Datuk Ruhanie Ahmad called on the government to set up a body or special institution to purchase houses and shop lots under Bumiputera quotas that have failed to sell. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Perkasa urged the government today to allocate quotas for the Bumiputera in commercial real estate.

The conservative Malay rights group highlighted Economic Planning Unit 2012 statistics that showed that the Bumiputera only owned 4.5 per cent of industrial property and 5.4 per cent of office spaces, compared to the non-Bumiputera.

“The government must take this seriously and propose affirmative action policies and provide immediate finances to resolve it,” Perkasa vice president Datuk Ruhanie Ahmad said in a statement.

He also called on the government to set up a body or special institution to purchase houses and shop lots under Bumiputera quotas that have failed to sell.

“This will prevent the properties from being sold to the non-Bumiputera like what is being practised now,” said Ruhanie.

He claimed that developers merely gave the excuse that there were no Bumiputera buyers so that such units could be sold to the non-Bumiputera at a higher price.

A recent Johor corruption case has seen the alleged conversion of the status of Bumiputera houses to non-Bumiputera.