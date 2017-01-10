Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 8:41 am GMT+8

Perkasa urges PAS to start petition for Act 355

Tuesday January 10, 2017
10:35 PM GMT+8

Perkasa president Datuk Ibrahim Ali (pictured) told PAS that getting signatures for a petition was better than organising a rally in support of the Act 355 amendment. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengPerkasa president Datuk Ibrahim Ali (pictured) told PAS that getting signatures for a petition was better than organising a rally in support of the Act 355 amendment. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Perkasa has urged PAS to start a petition to get public support for the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) (Amendment) 1965 Bill, or better known as Act 355.

Perkasa president Datuk Ibrahim Ali said getting signatures for the petition was better than organising a rally in the federal capital.

“Getting the signatures is better, more organised, and shows that PAS is sincere in fighting for what is provided in Islam and not for its political agenda,” he told a press conference here, today.

Ibrahim was commenting on the proposal by PAS to hold a rally to explain to the public, especially the Muslims on the changes in Act 355.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said police would allow “Rally 355” planned at Dataran Merdeka on Feb 18 if the organiser abides by all the conditions of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012. — Bernama

