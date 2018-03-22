Perkasa slams Opposition manifestos, labelling them an insult to public’s intelligence

Datuk Ibrahim Ali holds copies of Pakatan Harapan and PAS’ manifestos during a press conference at Perkasa’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — PAS and Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) manifestos for the 14th general elections (GE14) is an insult of the people’s intelligence, president of Malay rights group Perkasa Datuk Ibrahim Ali said today.

The former Pasir Mas MP said a big portion of both manifestos contain promises that were made without taking into account their deliverability.

“These people have really insulted the people’s intelligence including mine. How can you promise something that you obviously cannot do? I can run through each of the party’s manifesto and raise my arguments page by page,” he told a press conference at Perkasa’s headquarters here.

He called on the public to not get overly excited and feed into PAS’ rhetoric aspirations and PH’s empty promises.

“We don’t even have to read PAS’ manifesto to know that they would not do whatever they promise. They have been ruling Kelantan for over 20 years and nothing gets done there,” he said.

Ibrahim cited abandoned people’s development projects including the Sg Kelantan bridge connecting Kg Cina, Kota Baru with Palekbang, Tumpat as one of the examples of PAS’ poor leadership.

“For Pakatan, the analogy is as simple as how a man would act while trying to court a woman of his dreams. He will definitely promise her the moon and the stars. But once they get married, the marriage would probably crumble after only three months,” he said.

Perkasa vice president Datuk Ruhanie Ahmad said PH’s promise to ensure economic equality for all races and religions overlooks Article 153 of the Federal Constitution, which is to uphold the rights of the Bumiputeras.

“We are not racists. We are thinking strategically. By giving equal rights to all races and religions, you would overstep the Constitution which dictates that Islam is the official religion of the country.

“Their suggestion would require an amendment to the Constitution which would first need the approval of the Conference of Rulers. Do you see the problem now?

“How can you promise equality when the majority of Malaysians are Malay-Muslims? If not careful, this would ignite racial riots like that of 1969,” he said.

Ibrahim said political parties should only make practical promises instead of painting rosy pictures that would never materialise.

“I can also say things that I know those in the rural areas would want to hear, like I will abolish all taxes or I will give free food once a week, which will definitely be met with cheers.

“But we all know when they are in power, they can brush off these promises by giving excuses like the economy is bad or the global oil prices have dropped,” he said.

Ibrahim said Perkasa’s economic bureau will take a similar approach and scrutinise Barisan Nasional’s manifesto when it is announced.