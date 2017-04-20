Perkasa rep tells MIC, Indian groups to lay off Zakir Naik comments

File picture shows Perkasa president Datuk Ibrahim Ali (right) speaking during a press conference after the 'IJTEMA of 150 Malaysian Muslim Scholars with Dr Zakir Naik' event in Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2017. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The MIC along with Indian civil society groups should not dispute the permanent resident status given to controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik, said Perkasa’s Islamic Affairs chief.

MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam yesterday said Malaysia did not need the preacher’s presence, when fielding questions at the a dialogue with the Indian community on the National Transformation 2050.

“Perkasa issues a strong warning against MIC, Tamilar Kural and Hindraf and other parties who meddle with the special treatment received by Dr Zakir Naik from the Malaysian government,” Amini Amir Abdullah said in a statement.

He then told the Indian groups to focus on their own community’s issues instead.

Amini also criticised Dr Subramaniam’s “stupidity” in questioning the preacher’s contributions to the advancement of Islam in the country.

“Does he not know that the Malaysian government has recognised Dr Zakir Naik’s contribution to the development of Islam with the Maal Hijrah award in 2013,” Amini said.

The government this week confirmed Dr Zakir was made a permanent resident here five years ago. The revelation drew public criticism owing to ongoing investigations against him in India for promoting terrorism.

The local Hindu community remain aggrieved with the preacher owing to remarks he previously made regarding their faith.