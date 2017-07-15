Perkasa moots fundamentals of Constitution as new school subject

Datuk Ibrahim Ali called for a ‘Asas Perlembagaan’ (Fundamentals of Constitution) subject to be taught in schools to create awareness of the privileges of the Malays. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSERI ISKANDAR, July 15 — Non-governmental organisation Pertubuhan Pribumi Perkasa Malaysia (Perkasa) has proposed that a subject called ‘Asas Perlembagaan’ (Fundamentals of Constitution) be introduced and taught in schools.

Its president, Datuk Ibrahim Ali said this was to create awareness among the students to respect the privileges of the Malays and bumiputera, and to respect Islam as the official religion of the country since many students were still not aware on the importance to elevate the Federal Constitution.

“If possible, let this subject be taught at the lower secondary level and later be extended to a higher level.

“This is important as many people, particularly the youngsters, often mention about the privileges of the Malays (and bumiputera) but a number of them are not aware what constitutes such privileges,” he told reporters after opening the Perak Perkasa Congress 2017 here today.

Ibrahim also said the National Civics Bureau (BTN) should play its part in instilling understanding on the Constitution among civil servants and the public at large. — Bernama