Perkasa dares Penang government to prove Malays not sidelined

President of Pertubuhan Pribumi Perkasa Malaysia (Perkasa) Datuk Ibrahim Ali. — Bernama picPERMATANG PAUH, July 29 — Pertubuhan Pribumi Perkasa Malaysia (Perkasa) today challenged the Penang Government to provide evidence that the Malays in the state are not sidelined and that their wellbeing is well taken care of.

Its president, Datuk Ibrahim Ali, said the state government must also explain how far the issues faced by the Malaysia were championed and resolved.

“What kind of aid and assistance did they give (to the Malays)? Show us some evidence so that we will stop making noise.

“This is because we have heard so much stories about hawkers’ stalls, if opened and operated by Malays, will be demolished by the Penang Island City Council,” he told reporters after opening the Penang Malay Congress here today.

Ibrahim also asked the state government to provide accurate facts and figures concerning the construction of temples and churches in the state, which has been seen to be unfair, to avoid misunderstanding and racial tension.

“We want to see the percentage. The DAP-led government must provide accurate facts and figures and if it is true (that they gave more allocations for temples and churches), why not? We just want all races (in Penang) to be treated fairly,” he said. — Bernama