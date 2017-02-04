Perhilitan sets traps for crocodile in Sungai Mati, says Penanti

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 4 — The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has set up two traps at Sungai Mati in Penanti here to catch a crocodile which has been sighted in the area.

Seberang Perai Perhilitan chief, Mohamad Zainuddin Busrah said one trap was set up in Sungai Mati while the other was on the riverbank to snare the reptile measuring between three and four metres in length.

“Upon receiving a report of the crocodile sighting in Kampung Kubu, Perhilitan monitored the area.

“However, there was no sign of the said reptile. Hence, we decided to set up the traps and use chicken as bait,” he said today.

He said residents were prohibited from encroaching the area or going beyond a yellow tape put up by the department to prevent any untoward incident.

Mohamad Zainuddin said the crocodile was believed to have originated from Sungai Prai before wandering off to Sungai Mati.

On Saturday, the sighting of a crocodile in the bushes near the house of a resident in Kampung Kubu, Penanti caused panic-stricken villagers to alert the fire and rescue department for assistance. — Bernama