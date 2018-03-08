Perhilitan: Boar that trashed mosque made mad after hit by vehicle

A Muslim worshipper was hurt when the wild boar entered the mosque during Magrib prayers two nights ago. — Picture via Facebook/Nizam AyuKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The wild boar that went on a rampage at a mosque in Sungai Plong, Selangor was likely maddened after being hit by a vehicle, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) said.

Perhilitan also did not discount the possibility that the boar went out of the forest to forage for food, Malay daily Kosmo! reported.

“Checks found that the injuries on the wild boar were likely a result of being hit by a vehicle.

“That caused the wild boar to turn aggressive until it entered the mosque where it was shot dead by a resident in the area,” Selangor Perhilitan director Abd Rahim Othman was quoted saying.

He added that Selangor Perhilitan had received reports of wild boars in the area since January.

A Muslim worshipper was hurt when the wild boar entered the mosque during Magrib prayers two nights ago.

The animal also rammed into two motorcycles in the compound before being finally shot dead by another member of the congregation.

The mosque had to throw out the carpet in its prayer hall, which cost RM34,000 to replace as swine are considered unclean in Islam.