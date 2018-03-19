Performance of Sarawak STEM students still below par, says minister

Manyin said that over the past five years, there was also a notable decline in enrolments in the science stream at Form Four level. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, March 19 — The performance of Sarawak students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) currently is still way below the targeted 60 per cent, said Sarawak Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin Jawong.

He said that for the past five years, there was also notable decline in the enrolment in the science stream in Form Four level, and if this trend remained, it might pose serious problem to the state.

“Therefore, relevant programmes on STEM are important if we are to improve our student performance,” he said at the opening ceremony of the Sarawak Headmasters Conference (Southern Zone) 2018 here today.

The three-day conference is expected to discuss on ways to improve the quality of headmasters in their leadership and education management, as well as to empower the involvement of parents and communities in schools.

Manyin said with the theme “Leading for Educational Excellence”, the conference also aims to share best leadership and successful school management practices, apart from encouraging professional networking among headmasters. — Bernama