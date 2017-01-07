Performance issues cost Anina Srikandi chief post, Muhyiddin claims

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (left) is seen at the launch of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's official song and website in Shah Alam, January 7, 2016. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengSHAH ALAM, Jan 7 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) leader Anina Saadudin was removed as leader of the party's women's wing Srikandi because of performance issues, party's president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

He said Anina was given “space” to develop the wing, but was subsequently sacked from the position after she failed to show any developments with the wing.

“We gave her ‘space’ to develop Srikandi but due to certain issues she could not develop Srikandi as required,” Muhyiddin said after the launch of the party's official song and website.

“But she is still a supreme council member of PPBM and we hope she would remain with the party,” he added.

Malay Mail Online had earlier reported Muhyiddin saying that Anina lost her post as she failed to develop the wing after given an undisclosed sum of money.

However, Muhyiddin’s aide insisted later that the PPBM presiden had said “ruang” (Malay for “space”) instead of “wang” (money).

Muhyiddin also explained that Anina was given the role to establish the women's wing because she was one of the first few women in the party during that time.

“She was with us from the very beginning and that is why we gave her the role to set up Srikandi but now the important thing is she fought with us then and we hope that her fight with us will continue,” he said.

When asked, Muhyiddin could not say when the party would appoint a leader to helm the wing.

The former Langkawi Umno member was said to have been named the Srikandi leader on November 2, in the same ceremony when PPBM announced its supreme leadership council members. The party confirmed last month she had been dropped from the post.

Adding to the confusion, PPBM information chief Datuk Kamarudin Md Nor had said that the party never officially appointed Anina as Srikandi chief while PPBM secretary-general Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh said two days ago that the wing had yet to be established and as such, Anina’s “sacking” could not have happened.

Anina refused comment when asked about Muhyiddin’s remark today.