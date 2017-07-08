Perdasama is on a mission to create two Malays millionaires a year

The Malaysian Malay Businessman and Industrialists Association (Perdasama) is targeting to create at least two Malay millionaires a year. — file picSUNGAI PETANI, July 8 — The Malaysian Malay Businessman and Industrialists Association (Perdasama) is targeting to create at least two Malay millionaires a year.

Perdasama National Vice-President 1, Datuk Abdul Rahim Saad said the association currently has 15,000 Bumiputera companies with an active membership of 4,800 in 13 branches in the country.

“Since its establishment 18 years ago, Perdasama has produced many millionaires, but we are now targeting to create at least two millionaires a year from our members,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after launching the Kedah Perdasama 18th annual general meeting and Aidilfitri gathering here today, Abdul Rahim said the association would help the entrepreneurs to be more competitive through its network.

Abdul Rahim also advised Malay industrialists, especially Perdasama members, to use existing networks to develop their businesses through collaborations.

“Do not be envious of each other, but use the existing network among Perdasama members to expand your businesses,” he said. — Bernama