Perception that court influenced by political powers inaccurate, says Salleh

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said Malaysia’s judiciary system followed the legislative procedure and the courts must abide by the procedure. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The perception that the courts are influenced by political powers is inaccurate, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He said the country’s judiciary system followed the legislative procedure and the courts must abide by the procedure.

“We cannot play with politics in the issue of justice to create hatred among the people for the government. Justice is the right of the people,” he said in his latest posting in his blog sskeruak.blogspot.my today.

Salleh said Malaysia practised a separation of powers between the legislative, executive and judiciary systems, and the important principle of this doctrine was that nobody should infringe on the powers of another body.

“However, there are now parties which question the implementation of this principle, especially when the court’s decision is not to their favour,” he said.

Salleh said if these quarters continue to perpetuate the wrong perceptions, then the doctrine of separation of powers would be destroyed.

“It is as if the courts are being pressured to give justice only to those who oppose. This is the wrong principle of justice,” he said.

He said justice must be valued together with truth, because only the truth will prevail, and those who are guilty will remain guilty.

“Justice can be delayed but not denied. Learn from the experience of the Forex and Memali cases which are now being hotly discussed. The justice is delayed, but cannot be denied,” he said. — Bernama