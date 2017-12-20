Perak wants Putrajaya to resolve issue of low river water level

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the problem was serious especially in several water processing centres managed by the Perak Water Board (LAP) along Sungai Perak. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaIPOH, Dec 20 — Perak wants the federal government to help resolve the problem of the low water level in Sungai Perak which is a source of water supply to the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the problem was serious especially in several water processing centres managed by the Perak Water Board (LAP) along Sungai Perak.

“I hope the federal government will discuss with us ways to solve this problem such as by deepening Sungai Perak,” he said.

Zambry was speaking at a dinner event held in conjunction with the annual meeting of the 30th Malaysian District Water Engineers Action Committee Conference here last night.

The three-day conference which began yesterday was attended by 141 delegates from the Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water; the National Water Services Commission; Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad as well as water supply companies from Sabah and Sarawak.

According to LAP general manager Datuk Mohd Yusof Mohd Isa, the conference was a platform to discuss current issues and propose ways for the sustainability of the water industry. — Bernama