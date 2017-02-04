Perak targets five million trees in three years

Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir takes a closer look at a herbal plant at the ‘Tree for a Tree’ programme in Taman Awam Teluk Batik. — Bernama pic LUMUT, Feb 4 — The Perak government has set a target of planting five million trees throughout the state over the next three years.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the target was set last year and that the planting would be done by the Forestry Department.

Zambry said the decision was made after the department achieved the state government’s target of planting a million trees a year ahead of schedule.

“Originally, the target was to plant a million trees in 2013, which was the first phase to make Perak a greener state,” he said yesterday.

“We completed this in a year, ahead of the initial two-year schedule.”

“In the second phase, we had initially planned to plant three million trees. However, after a review, I asked the department if we could increase it to five million and they said it was possible.”

He said while the state hoped the exercise would be completed within three years, the timeline can be extended slightly .

Zambry said the exercise would help to replenish areas affected by logging and increase the greenery in low-lying mangrove forests such as those in the Matang area.

“Instead of random flower trees, we will focus on planting trees indigenous to the area to complement the environment, “ he said.

Zambry was speaking at Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)’s “Tree for a Tree” programme where 1,000 trees were planted in the Teluk Batik area.

He congratulated TNB for their contribution and support of the state government’s ongoing efforts to protect and conserve the environment.

The programme — a joint effort between TNB, state government agencies, and the Association for the Protection of Natural Heritage of Malaysia (Peka) — aims to plant 12,000 trees nationwide in public parks during a three-year period.

Since the programme’s inception in 2015, it has planted 9,060 trees, with the remaining three thousand to be planted in Kelantan.

Yesterday’s event involved about 500 participants, comprising residents, Universiti Teknologi Petronas students, TNB staff and Royal Malaysian Navy personnel.

TNB managing director for the Sultan Azlan Shah power station Datuk Shamsul Ahmad said TNB consistently prioritised the protection of the environment in all its projects.

“This programme proves we are committed to conserving the environment, in support of the government’s ongoing efforts in this direction,” he said.