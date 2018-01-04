Perak Sultan tells Shariah courts to be discreet in sharing case info

Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah delivers his speech during the Credential Award Ceremony at Darul Ridzuan Islamic Complex January 4, 2018. — Picture by Farhan NajibIPOH, Jan 4 — Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah advised the Shariah courts today to examine details from its cases before disclosing these to the public, saying that some content could be embarrassing to the individuals involved.

The Perak Sultan, in his speech at the Credential Award Ceremony today, said such information should be shared in the spirit of Islam that discourages publicly shaming a person.

He said the concept of safeguarding a person’s dignity was one that Islam emphasised strongly.

“Keeping the dignity, not revealing a person’s flaws, and identity is part of the justice component.

“Therefore, proceedings in Shariah Courts, especially those relating to family and personal issues should be examined and refined to ensure that the good name of family members, parents and children is safeguarded against sensationalisation,” he said.

MORE TO COME