Perak sets up X-Rabies Task Force

A Perak Veterinary Services Department officer giving a vaccine shot to Chew Thua Lek’s pet dog in Kuala Sepetang, July 18, 2017. — Bernama picSUNGKAI, July 18 — The Perak Government has set up the Perak X-Rabies Task Force to discuss measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the mad dog disease.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the task force, which has five members including Kuala Sepetang assemblyman Chua Yee Ling from DAP, would be led by State Health, Public Transport, Non-Muslim Affairs, National Integration and New Village Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mah Han Soon.

“Yes, we are from different political parties, but in matters concerning the people, she (Chua) has been entrusted with the responsibility to interact with the people and get their feedback to ensure the rabies outbreak in the area can be contained.” The menteri besar said this to reporters after meeting with the Indian community in Sungkai in conjunction with the Perak Menteri Besar’s Retreat Programme in the Muallim district from today until Saturday.

He said the task force will hold its first meeting tomorrow.

Zambry also advised the public not to panic over the declaration of the Matang sub-district as a ‘rabies infected area’ as it was a proactive move by the state government to control the mad dog disease outbreak in the state following the death of the rabid dog, nine days after it bit two girls, aged 11 and 12, in Kuala Sepetang, recently.

On his five-day retreat, Zambry said 130 activities had been lined-up up to identify the problems faced by the locals as well as to obtain feedback on the development around Muallim.

However, he said the state government did not view lightly the opposition’s claims that the retreat programme was only seasonal.

“The programme has entered its third series, we will continue with our work, I believe the people are not easily deceived, they can see and judge for themselves,” he said. — Bernama