Perak records RM626.1m in land revenue

State land and mines department director, Rumaizi Baharin said the increase was due to several factors, including revenue from mineral and sand at RM128 million, as well as arrears in land taxes amounting to more than RM20 million. — AFP picIPOH, Aug 11 — Perak recorded land revenue collection totalling RM626.1 million last year, exceeding the amount collected in 2015 which stood at RM574.2 million.

“The total amount of RM626.1 million collected in 2016, is the highest ever recorded in Perak’s history. The amount represents 61 per cent of the total state revenue of RM1.12 billion,” he told a news conference after a gathering with Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and state land administrators here yesterday.

Commenting on the collection of land revenue for 2017, Rumaizi said as of Wednesday, the collection had reached about 69.2 per cent which was equivalent to RM415 million, and believed it would continue to increase to exceed the amount recorded in 2016. — Bernama