Perak police want victims of document falsification to come forward

IPOH, Feb 1 — Police urge those individuals who became victims to the fraudulent practices and falsification of documents using the name of Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir to come forward to lodge police reports.

Perak Acting Police Chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said police were taking a serious view of the matter and would take stern action against the perpetrators of the crime.

“Stern action will be taken against the groups responsible under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraudulent activities. For cases involving document falsification, the perpetrators can be charged under Section 468 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment, caning or fine.

“Police reports are needed so that investigation can be initiated. The police appeal to the victims or aggrieved persons to come forward to lodge police reports,” he said in a statement here today.

Last Sunday (Jan 29), Zambry had said that the Perak state government would not compromise with any individual or group who misappropriated money or falsified documents for personal gain.

According to Zambry, there were groups who were bold enough to use his name and solicited for upfront money amounting to hundreds of thousands of ringgit for project approval and some were daring enough to falsify documents.

However, Hasnan said no official complaint or police report had been received from anyone so far. — Bernama