Perak police to probe Pakatan Harapan ceramah in Kamunting

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was said to be among the Pakatan Harapan leaders in attendance.— Picture by Choo Choy MayIPOH, March 4 — Perak police will be taking action against the organisers of a Pakatan Harapan Ceramah held at the main road of Kampung Bukit Jana, Kamunting last night for organising the talk without permit.

Perak police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said police would be investigating the matter and would take action against those holding the assembly at a prohibited place and without permit under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“We did not issue any permit to the organisers because they did not comply with the conditions set as the location of the ceramah was disrupting traffic including a Pakatan Harapan trailer which was used as a stage parked on the roadside.

“Police also received many complaints from local residents in the ceramah area causing police to take action as we did not issue any permit,” he told reporters after attending a Perak police simulation preparation for the 14th general election (GE14) here today.

Last night, opposition leaders held a ceramah on a four-wheel drive along the road of a housing area in Kamunting which was attended by Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng as well as PKR president Datin Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Meanwhile, commenting on the simulation exercise, Hasnan said 500 policemen were involved in the drill on the day GE14 results were announced.

“The simulation is aimed at strengthening the skills and professionalism of police for the coming general election,” he said.

He said the scenario on that day involved 300 political supporters causing a riot in front of the Perak Menteri Besar’s residence to Istana Kinta to take over the administration of the state government after GE14.

In the exercise, the riot got out of control and police had to use smoke bombs apart from water cannons by the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) to disperse the rioters, he said. — Bernama