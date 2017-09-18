Perak police seize drugs worth RM10.5m

Perak police seized various types of drugs worth RM10.5 million this year. — AFP picIPOH, Sept 18 — Perak police seized various types of drugs worth RM10.5 million following the arrest of 5,573 people between January and August this year.

Perak Narcotics Criminal Investigations Department chief ACP R. Ravi Chandran said the drugs comprised 79.1kg of syabu, 934.54g ketamin, 180,001 yaba pills, 18,098 erimin 5 pills and 2,480 ecstasy pills besides 76.2kg of cannabis and 32.1kg heroin.

“From the number of persons arrested, 1,664 were suppliers, 3,813 were in possession of drugs and 96 were detained under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act.

“Aside from that, the police also confiscated RM4.9 million worth of assets in connection with drug trafficking during the period,” he told a media conference at the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He said in the latest case, police nabbed five individuals including a woman and seized an assortment of drugs worth more than RM200,000 in two raids at two separate locations near Kampar and Taiping.

Ravi Chandran said in the first incident, police arrested a woman aged 38 in a three-storey shophouse at 12.10am on Sept 14 and seized 3.066kg of syabu and three litres of ethanol liquid worth RM214,770 at the Trade Centre at Jalan Kampar.

He said the suspect who was unemployed and married with three children had four previous drug records and also tested positive for methamphetamine.

In the second incident, four men including two siblings aged between 17 and 23 were arrested with 218.33g of heroin worth RM5,458.25 at a house in Pokok Assam, Taiping around 5.30pm on Sept 13.

Police also seized two motorcycles worth about RM5,000 but the suspects tested negative for drugs, he said. — Bernama