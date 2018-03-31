Perak PAS targeting swing of between 5 and 10 per cent Malay votes to win 30 seats

Perak PAS' manifesto for the 14th general election has five thrusts, 40 offers and 57 commitments. — Picture by Sylvia LooiIPOH, March 31 — Perak PAS is targeting a swing of between 5 and 10 per cent in Malay votes to win seats it would contest with its coalition partners in the coming general election.

State commissioner Razman Zakaria said the party was confident of getting 30 per cent Malay votes.

“Coupled with the swing votes and the support of other races, we are confident of winning at least 30 seats contested,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here today after launching the party’s 14th general election manifesto, Razman said the recently passed redelineation had actually benefitted the party.

“We are confident it will help us,” he added, noting that the party would contest 45 of the 59 state seats with the other 14 seats allocated for its partners — Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia (Ikatan), Barisan Jemaah Islamiah SeMalaysia (Berjasa) and Parti Cinta Malaysia (PCM).

The candidates, added Razman, would be announced after the dissolution of Parliament.

On the manifesto, themed “Perak Sejahtera Rakyat Bahagia”, Razman said the party took into consideration the needs of Perakians.

With five thrusts, the manifesto has 40 offers and 57 commitments.

Among the highlights of the manifesto are offering a housing lot to low-income families and those yet to own homes, RM1,000 cash aid for low-income grooms for their first marriage, RM250 cash to all newborns, increasing cost of living allowance from RM300 to RM500 and stopping the issuance of new licences to premises that operate gambling and drinking businesses.

Razman said the manifesto was feasible and made with the economic capabilities of Perak in mind.