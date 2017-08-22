Perak offers 30pc discount to borrowers of state higher education study loan

Datuk Muhammad Amin Zakaria said as of Dec 31, 2016, 4,632 borrowers had yet to settle their outstanding loans, amounting to RM17.42 million, with most of them citing jobless and financial instability as among the reasons. — AFP picIPOH, Aug 22 — The state government is offering a 30 per cent discount to borrowers of the Perak Higher Education Loan scheme for them to make full settlement of their remaining loan until Dec 31 this year.

State Education, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Muhammad Amin Zakaria said the matter was decided at the Perak Higher Education Scholarship Trustees Board meeting last July.

“We are giving a rebate or discount of 30 per cent to borrowers with outstanding loan of remaining loan of RM1,001 and above to make full settlement of their loans,” he said in his speech at the presentation of cheques, totalling RM3.60 million, for 505 recipients of the Perak Higher Education Loan scheme here yesterday.

He said the rebate was given to reduce the burden of borrowers.

He said as of Dec 31, 2016, 4,632 borrowers had yet to settle their outstanding loans, amounting to RM17.42 million, with most of them citing jobless and financial instability as among the reasons.

“We understand there may be some constraints to repay the loans, however, the borrowers should meet us, and from there, we can discuss on how to resolve it (the balance of the debt),” he said.

He also warned that the trustees board would not hesitate to take action, including blacklisting the names of the loan defaulters.

“This is done, not to punish them, but they (borrowers) have been reminded many times. They have also promised to repay the loan as stated in the loan contract,” he said. — Bernama