Perak narcotics department: No-bail proposal for repeat offenders

Narcotics CID chief ACP V. R. Ravi Chandran with his deputy Supt Abdul Latiff Mehat (centre) and Inspector Mohd Yunaidie Yaacob with the heroin seized in Kampung Dew, Taiping. — Picture by Marcus Pheong IPOH, Feb 3 — Police have sought the cooperation of federal and state legal authorities to oppose bail applications for repeat drug offenders.

The state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has approached the Attorney-General’s chambers and the Perak prosecution unit to ensure such bail applications were denied.

This is to prevent the offenders from assimilating with the society and repeating their behaviour pending disposal of their case.

In this unprecedented move, drug pushers and suspects arrested for possession would not be offered bail once they were taken to court.

If the move is granted, the Perak narcotics department will be the first in the country to push through the policy.

“We sent the request to the A-G’s Chambers in December. They had asked us to refer to the state prosecution unit,” Narcotics CID chief ACP V. R. Ravi Chandran told reporters yesterday.

“We’re now waiting for their response. The target is to implement it by this year.”

Ravi Chandran said police shared the public’s concerns regarding drug offenders who re-entered society after being granted bail.

“Most offenders are given bail amounts between RM2,000 and RM 3,000. They then go back to the streets where they commit offences again. This is what we want to avoid,” he said.

“Furthermore, Section 41B of the Dangerous Drugs Act provides for the courts not to offer bail in certain offences.”

In a recent case, Ravi Chandran said police had nabbed a 38-year-old labourer who was carrying 1.4kg of heroin in Kampung Dew, Taiping, on January 31.

“The suspect had eight previous offences related to criminal and drug cases, and tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said.

“The suspect was carrying three plastic packets of heroin when he was arrested. The drugs were worth RM35,100 and could supply 930 addicts.

“We believe the drugs were meant to be distributed in the Taiping area,” he said, adding the suspect had been remanded for seven days until February 7.

Ravi Chandran also announced the department’s performance figures for last year, with 13,458 people arrested for drug offences.

“There were 539 people arrested for drug trafficking under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which carries the mandatory death penalty,” he said.

“Another 139 were caught under the Special Preventive Measures of the same Act. Most of them were planners or financiers of syndicates we crippled last year.”

Ravi Chandran said police busted six drug labs last year, arresting 18 people.

A total of 4,622 people were caught for drug possession, representing a 13.2 per cent increase since 2015.

Total seizures had a street value of RM8.8 million last year, with RM8.4 million forfeited under the forfeiture of property legislation, including houses, land, jewellery and cars.