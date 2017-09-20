Perak mufti says ‘haram’ to mock tahfiz school over deadly fire

Harussani said there should not be calls for unregistered tahfiz schools to be shut down, saying instead that safety must be ensured. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The public should not mock the deadly tahfiz school fire that killed 23 people as it is “haram” or forbidden, said Perak mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria who urged instead for prayers.

Harussani said those who engage in such mockery lack knowledge, adding that those who harbour prejudice against others would go to hell in the afterlife.

“Cannot mock something, haram. We can’t have prejudice towards others. Many who do this are without knowledge. We should pray for harmony for us together to get divine reward and to enter heaven together,” he was quoted saying by local daily Sinar Harian.

Harussani also said there should not be calls for unregistered tahfiz schools to be shut down, saying instead that safety must be ensured and the views of the police and Fire and Rescue Department should be obtained.

“If like to eat durian, but eating a lot of durian can cause diabetes. So we forbid eating durian. Can it be so? We forbid eating petai because it smells, but now petai can treat diabetes.

“It is the same with the issue of tahfiz centres, for me, it is the thought that comes from someone who is shallow-minded,” he said of those seeking such closures.

On Thursday, a pre-dawn blaze at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school in Kuala Lumpur claimed the lives of 21 students and two teachers.