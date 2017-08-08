Perak mufti: Quarrelling Muslim preachers pushed youths away to atheism

Perak mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria said there were arguments among the Muslim community that Islam in its original form no longer fits with the current times. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria has blamed Muslim preachers who disagreed in public today for confusing Muslim youths, claiming they subsequently lead them towards atheism.

The Perak mufti also put the blame on several others, including parents and schools, for the alleged lack of religious knowledge among youths which he said was a cause behind atheism.

“The preachers are in a disarray, so many teachings and opinions, until there is confusion among Muslims themselves,” he reportedly said in Malay paper Sinar Harian.

He said there were arguments among the Muslim community that Islam in its original form no longer fits with the current times.

“So this resulted in those who say previous preachers were wrong. This caused the youths to become confused,” he claimed.

Harussani explained that some Muslims turn to atheism since they believe that religions are no longer relevant in this day and age.

Just yesterday, the minister in charge of Islamic affairs said the occasional conflicting interpretations of Islam between mufti from different states should be viewed positively.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom said during Question Time that the dialectics between some of the Muslim clerics proved that the country’s Shariah system allowed for diversity.

A photo of the gathering by the Kuala Lumpur chapter, or “consulate”, of Atheist Republic has caused uproar from some in the Muslim community recently after it was highlighted by pro-Islamist blogs, leading to violent and death threats on social media.

Deputy minister in charge of Islamic affairs Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said yesterday Putrajaya will investigate the local group, even roping in the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, as it allegedly involved the faith of Muslims in the country.