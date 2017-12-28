Perak mufti: Okay for Muslim women to take pictures at non-Muslim studios

In a report in Sinar Harian, Harussani said that pictures need to be taken to be used for passports and identification cards, and many of the photo studios are run by non-Muslims.
“So there is no problem if Muslims want to take pictures at a non-Muslim studio,” he said.
He was responding to independent preacher Azhar Idrus, who had claimed that Muslim women should have their photos taken at non-Muslim photo studios.
“Pictures of our women, our wives, don’t let it be in the hands of non-Muslims,” Azhar had said in an article in PAS organ Harakahdaily previously.
Harussani also stressed that fatwas can only be issued by muftis, and that views given by religious scholars or preachers are considered individual opinions.
“When a person lectures, and gives an opinion without being based on Hadith or al-Quran, it is just a personal opinion,” he said.
Thursday December 28, 2017
06:30 PM GMT+8
ICYMI
Remand extended for JB murder suspect nabbed in Singapore
The Edit: Thai nurses dress babies up as pups to ring in New Year
The Edit: Meet India’s ‘moonwalking’ traffic cop
More stories
