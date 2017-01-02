Perak mufti: Dr M not God, can’t decide whose prayers are valid

Harussani said the former prime minister’s claims were tantamount to “God-like messages” and could create chaos among the Muslim community. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has no authority to say which Muslims deserve to have their haj prayers accepted by God, Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria said.

He said the former prime minister’s claims were tantamount to “God-like messages” and could create chaos among the Muslim community.

"A human is not entitled to determine whether someone's hajj is fulfilled or accepted by God. It is not the right of a human but Allah.

"Allah is the one who determines whether a hajj prayer is valid or not as only He records whether a Muslim's prayer is accepted or not.

"Hence, let's not cross the line by trying to take over the rights of God," he was quoted as saying in Berita Harian.

Harussani was commenting on the former prime minister's recent speech in Alor Setar, in which the latter said those performing the Mabrur Haj at a congregation organised by the 1MDB Foundation, will not have their prayers fulfilled.

Harussani also said there was no clear evidence to suggest that funds used by the foundation to organise the congregation came from illegal sources.

He then urged Dr Mahathir to cease speculation on the matter and instead submit all relevant information with the authorities.