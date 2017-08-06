Perak moots RM30b economic blueprint for southern region

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the state’sSouthern Development Corridor 2017-2037 master plan will involve development projects covering Muallim district to Bagan Datuk. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The Perak government has formulated a 20-year master plan that will drive economic development in the state with development value of up to RM30 billion.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the master plan known as Southern Development Corridor 2017-2037 involved development projects covering Muallim district to Bagan Datuk.

“With this master plan, we are able to plan a better and more cohesive (development for the state of Perak). We want to develop and industrialise Perak.

“In terms of economic impact, the developments (under the master plan) will stimulate Perak’s economy, of some RM20 billion to RM30 billion in total,” he told Bernama in an interview recently.

Zambry said the planning in the master plan was formulated inclusively whereby it focused on potential areas which received less attention in terms of development such as Bagan Datuk.

He said among the main development plans included developing the automotive sector in Muallim, a new district created in Perak, upgrading the Lumut Port and building a new airport near Ipoh.

Besides that, the master plan also had interests in propelling the development of other industries such as agriculture, education and shipping, he said.

“We want sustainable development in line with the state’s slogan — ‘Tiada Tertinggal, Tiada Terpinggir’ (None left out, none sidelined),” he said.

Zambry said the initiative to develop the southern region of Perak received the full support from the Northern Corridor Implementation Agency which recently agreed to broaden its region up to the Hilir Perak district.

He was confident the master plan for the region, located near the Klang Valley, was able to generate a lot of jobs in various economic activities, as well as attract investor interest, not only local but also foreign investors. — Bernama