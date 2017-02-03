Perak MB turns garbage collector for a day

Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir (left) rides on a garbage truck on his day as a council worker. — Picture by Farhan Najib IPOH, Feb 3 — Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir made heads turn here yesterday morning as he swept up rubbish and emptied waste disposal bins into a garbage truck.

Wearing the orange-coloured Ipoh City Council general worker t-shirt, Zambry swept and cleaned the city streets from 6.45am until 8.30am.

The mentri besar, who started his “duty” by visiting the council’s waste management centre in Buntong, said he wanted to get a feel of being a council worker.

“I told the datuk bandar (Datuk Zamri Man) on Wednesday I wanted to be with the council workers and I specifically told him I wanted to work with those who ensured the city’s cleanliness,” he said.

“I wanted to feel their everyday work and see their effort. I hope my presence will be able to cheer them up.

“As a leader, I wanted to be with them and do my part in making sure the city is clean.”

After addressing his “colleagues” for the day, Zambry hopped onto the garbage truck and collected rubbish in several areas in Buntong before moving on to the Buntong market to check on the cleanliness.

Soon after that, Zambry, who was accompanied by Zamri, went to the Ipoh Central Market to collect more rubbish.

Zambry’s presence caused a stir among market goers, some of whom could not resist the chance to take photographs of him working as a general worker.

Zambry said the people should play their role in keeping the city clean.

“Cleanliness is not the responsibility of the city council alone. It is a continuous effort. Everybody will have to do their part,” he said.

“Many famous cities around the world are clean because their people are doing their part to keep the city clean. I want Ipoh to be at that level, too.”

Zambry noted that cleanliness would be an important agenda for Perak as many tourists would be visiting the state in conjunction with Visit Perak Year 2017.

“Cleanliness is important and we want these tourists to give good reviews. Lonely Planet has rated us and we have to make sure we live up to that reputation,” he said.

“I would like to congratulate all the council’s general workers for their contribution, but we should also help them.”

Asked about illegal dumping, Zambry said he was more worried about industrial and construction waste being thrown in illegal dumping sites.

He said he was aware there were many cases in the city and he had instructed the city council to take action.