Perak MB to meet Sultan over polls tomorrow

Zambry (left) said Perak Barisan Nasional will announce its election pledges after the coalition launches the national manifesto tomorrow evening. — Picture by Farhan Najib IPOH, April 6 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir will seek royal consent to dissolve the Perak state assembly at 11am tomorrow.

Zambry said he has notified the office of Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today of his intention to meet the state Ruler.

“Probably the meeting will be held in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat building here after chairing the last state executive council meeting of this term, Zambry said Perak Barisan Nasional will announce its election pledges after the coalition launches the national manifesto tomorrow evening.

“In essence the Perak manifesto is ready… we are fine tuning it further,” he added.

Perak has 59 state seats and 24 parliamentary constituencies.

In the 13th general election, Barisan Nasional won 31 state seats while opposition parties took 28.