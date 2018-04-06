Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Perak MB to meet Sultan over polls tomorrow

By SYLVIA LOOI

Friday April 6, 2018
01:01 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Fake news? Here are five easy ways to spot itThe Edit: Fake news? Here are five easy ways to spot it

The Edit: Nokia’s latest smartphones to launch here next weekThe Edit: Nokia’s latest smartphones to launch here next week

Brazil judge to ex-president Lula: Turn yourself in for jail todayBrazil judge to ex-president Lula: Turn yourself in for jail today

The Edit: A look inside Russell Crowe’s divorce auctionThe Edit: A look inside Russell Crowe’s divorce auction

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Zambry (left) said Perak Barisan Nasional will announce its election pledges after the coalition launches the national manifesto tomorrow evening. — Picture by Farhan NajibZambry (left) said Perak Barisan Nasional will announce its election pledges after the coalition launches the national manifesto tomorrow evening. — Picture by Farhan NajibIPOH, April 6 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir will seek royal consent to dissolve the Perak state assembly at 11am tomorrow.

Zambry said he has notified the office of Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today of his intention to meet the state Ruler.

“Probably the meeting will be held in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat building here after chairing the last state executive council meeting of this term, Zambry said Perak Barisan Nasional will announce its election pledges after the coalition launches the national manifesto tomorrow evening.

“In essence the Perak manifesto is ready… we are fine tuning it further,” he added.

Perak has 59 state seats and 24 parliamentary constituencies.

In the 13th general election, Barisan Nasional won 31 state seats while opposition parties took 28.

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram