Perak MB says state govt not giving out ‘Rakyat 1Perak Ku’ bonus

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir denied that the state government was giving out ‘Bonus Rakyat 1Perak Ku’ as alleged by a message spreading on Whatsapp. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaIPOH, April 25 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir today denied a claim spread through the Whatsapp application since yesterday that the state government was giving out bonus payment under the “Bonus Rakyat 1Perak Ku” (BR1PK) to the people.

He said the false statement was spread by irresponsible parties with malicious intent against the state government.

“The false news was purposely created to incite anger among the people and just a propaganda being used by certain parties.

“People have been calling to inquire on the authenticity of the message, but I would like to inform everyone that there is no such thing,” he told reporters after officiating the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the Companies Commission of Malaysia building at Basco Avenue, here today.

A link was provided in the message for the public to apply for the so-called bonus of RM750 to all those born in Perak, aged between 16 and 55 years.

Zambry said he had instructed State Secretary Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan to report the matter to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) so that firm action could be taken against those responsible for spreading the false news.

“I hope MCMC will nab them, we cannot allow this to happen as it is getting rampant and can lead to a chaotic situation,” he said.

In another development, Zambry said the state government had no plans to relocate Sultan Azlan Shah Airport to a new area for the time being, although the matter was discussed with the Economic Planning Unit. — Bernama