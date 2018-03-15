Perak MB says BN may field same candidate in parliamentary, state seats

Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir says the matter of the same candidate contesting both a parliamentary seat and a state seat is not something new. — Picture by Marcus PheongIPOH, March 15 ― The Perak Barisan Nasional does not rule out the possibility of the BN fielding the same candidate in both a parliamentary seat and a state seat in the 14th general election (GE14).

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, said the matter of the same candidate contesting both a parliamentary seat and a state seat was not something new, both in terms of the BN and the Opposition.

“It does not mean that we are short of candidates; the leadership wants the services of particular candidates,” he said at a press conference after chairing the weekly meeting of the State Executive Council here yesterday.

The Mentri Besar was asked to comment on a newspaper report that he would also contest the Lumut parliamentary seat in GE14. Zambry is the state assemblyman for Pangkor.

Lumut had been an MCA seat until GE13 in 2013 when Mohamad Imran Abd Hamid of the Opposition PKR beat Tan Sri Kong Cho Ha who had been the MP since 1999. ― Bernama