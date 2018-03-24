Perak may supply water to nearby states, says Zambry

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir gives a speech during the launch of the national level 'World Water Day' celebration at Laman Budaya, Kuala Kangsar March 24, 2018. — Picture by Farhan NajibKUALA KANGSAR, March 24 — Perak is looking into the possibility of supplying water to neighbouring states, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said today.

Speaking to reporters after launching the national level ‘World Water Day’ celebration here, Zambry said there is a plan to distribute water to states like Penang and Selangor.

“We didn’t deny that there were several discussions done over this matter between us and other states like Selangor and Penang via the federal government.

“However, we are still planning and evaluating so that the distribution of water will not affect the future supply of water within the state,” he said.

However, Zambry added that the discussions were still at the early stage.

Zambry also said that issues concerning water were no longer a state matter but a national issue.

“We are not politicising water as how others are trying to do. We are very concerned for the need of the nation as a whole.

“Therefore, we are working closely with the federal government on this matter. And it is important for us to look the matter in a bigger picture and as a national interest,” he said.

And at the same time, Zambry also said that the state needs to find out how it will benefit in terms of revenue while helping others.

Zambry also added that supplying water to the neighbouring state is not something impossible as there were few rivers located at the border of the state.

Earlier, Zambry together with Natural Resources and Environment Deputy Minister Datuk Hamim Samuri launched the national level ‘World Water Day’ celebration, which was themed ‘Nature for Water’.

Around 3,000 people participated in the celebration and several activities such as a colouring contest, charity run and boat race contest were held along Laman Budaya here.

Meanwhile, Hamim said the National Water Services Commission have revealed that people’s usage of water in the country is about 290 litres per capita.

“We are targeting to reduce it to 180 litre per capita in the near future.

“There is only one way to achieve it. People have to be aware of the importance of water and use it wisely and should not waste it,” he said.