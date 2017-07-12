Perak Malay Chamber of Commerce head charged with fraud

Sabri was charged with cheating a businessman of RM150,000 in connection with land and sand projects in Perak. — iStock.com pic via AFPIPOH, July 12 — Perak Malay Chamber of Commerce (DPMM) president Sabri Ahmad Tah pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of cheating a businessman of RM150,000 in connection with land and sand projects in Perak.

Sabri, 24, was charged with cheating Datuk Alan Chuah Chin Lai and dishonestly inducing delivery of land project covering 108 hectares in Kampar, and a project to supply sand for government buildings under Naza TTDI to the Perak DPMM and Semarak Sinergi Sdn Bhd.

He was alleged to have dishonestly prompted the businessman to hand him RM150,000 in three cheques which were cashed by one Baharudin Ahmad.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Teluk Intan Maybank branch, Medan Mahkota, Jalan Ah Cheong, Teluk Intan, between 10am and 2pm on July 25, 2014.

Sabri was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code and face an imprisonment for up to 10 years, fine and whipping, if found guilty.

Judge S. Indra Nehru allowed Sabri bail of RM50,000 in two sureties and also ordered him to report himself at the nearest office of the Malaysian Anti-Corruptuion Commission once a month.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin, while Sabri was represented by lawyers Ranjit Singh Sandhu and Olinda Nicholas.

The court set August 8 for mention. — Bernama