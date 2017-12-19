Perak MACC urges civil servants, public to report graft

IPOH, Dec 19 — Perak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) wants civil servants and members of the public with information on corruption to report it to the commission.

Its director Datuk Zainul Darus said this was necessary to ensure such immoral activities could be curbed accordingly.

“I advise civil servants and the community out there to cooperate with the MACC. Don’t be afraid of MACC. Because right now is MACC people’s friendly era.

“So now we want to ‘attack’ the ones who gave and received the bribery, not the whistleblower. Our objective is to reduce opportunities for corrupt practices to occur,” he told reporters after the Anti-Corruption Pledge (IBR) signing ceremony at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

At the event, 60 officers from State Secretary’s Office took the IBR oath led by State Secretary Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan.

Meanwhile Abdul Puhat said at present corruption involving civil servants in Perak was still at a manageable level but efforts to combat it needed to be intensified. — Bernama