Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Perak Islamic Department tracing location of Quran dumped in dustbin

Wednesday August 2, 2017
11:05 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bandar Baharu lures the crowds with its BlackthornsThe Edit: Bandar Baharu lures the crowds with its Blackthorns

The Edit: Chinese man pays US$10,000 for vintage Macallan whisky shotThe Edit: Chinese man pays US$10,000 for vintage Macallan whisky shot

The Edit: John Boyega talks Princess Leia’s farewell in ‘The Last Jedi’The Edit: John Boyega talks Princess Leia’s farewell in ‘The Last Jedi’

The Edit: Check out this hilarious honest trailer for cult classic ‘Point Break’The Edit: Check out this hilarious honest trailer for cult classic ‘Point Break’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

IPOH, Aug 2 — The Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) is tracing, the exact location of the disposal of a box containing several copies of the Quran into a trash can that is believed to have taken place in Perak, as it appears on the Facebook social networking site since yesterday .

Its director, Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin, said, however, he had not received any reports of the incident in the state and hoped that the individual who knew about it could lodge a report for further action.

Mohd Yusop said if it was indeed the case was true, such a thing should not have happened andt was a serious matter. “The individuals who perpetrated the act did not respect the Holy Scriptures and even had the temerity to dump them into the bin. “The Quran needs to be handled properly, and if it is to be disposed of, the individual can send it to the nearest religious office so that it can be properly managed,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Yesterday, a picture showed a 60-year-old man finding a box containing several copies of the Quran dumped in the garbage dumping area at Chepor’s Structured Settlement Scheme (RPT) plot, on Facebook. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline