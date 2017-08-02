Perak Islamic Department tracing location of Quran dumped in dustbin

IPOH, Aug 2 — The Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) is tracing, the exact location of the disposal of a box containing several copies of the Quran into a trash can that is believed to have taken place in Perak, as it appears on the Facebook social networking site since yesterday .

Its director, Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin, said, however, he had not received any reports of the incident in the state and hoped that the individual who knew about it could lodge a report for further action.

Mohd Yusop said if it was indeed the case was true, such a thing should not have happened andt was a serious matter. “The individuals who perpetrated the act did not respect the Holy Scriptures and even had the temerity to dump them into the bin. “The Quran needs to be handled properly, and if it is to be disposed of, the individual can send it to the nearest religious office so that it can be properly managed,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Yesterday, a picture showed a 60-year-old man finding a box containing several copies of the Quran dumped in the garbage dumping area at Chepor’s Structured Settlement Scheme (RPT) plot, on Facebook. — Bernama