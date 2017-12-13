Perak exco’s aide dies in Teluk Intan road accident

Three people, including the special officer of a state executive councillor were killed in an accident along Jalan Bota Kanan-Teluk Intan this morning. ― Picture courtesy of Perak Fire and Rescue departmentIPOH, Dec 13 ― A Perak executive councillor's special officer was one of three people killed in a gruesome accident involving a Proton Saga and a lorry this morning near Kampung Teluk Memali, about 65km from the state capital.

Ahmad Nor Al-Zaidin Ahmad Azzudin, 35, who was a special officer to state executive councillor Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin, died when the Proton Saga he was driving veered into a ditch along Jalan Bota Kanan-Teluk Intan at around 6.30am.

Also killed were the Proton passengers: Ahmad's 24-year-old sister Nor Azira Ahmad Azzudin, a student attached to the Teluk Intan Customs Department, and 27-year-old clerk Norhaslina Abd Razak.

“Early investigations indicate that the Proton was heading in the direction of Teluk Intan from Kampung Gajah.

“We believe it entered the opposite lane before hitting the lorry. After the collision, both vehicles veered into the ditch,” Perak Tengah police chief Superintendent Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said in a statement.

The senior policeman said the lorry driver and his passenger escaped unhurt.

He said police have taken the lorry driver into custody to assist in investigations, adding that they also ran blood and urine tests on the 25-year-old.

Zainal added that the victims' bodies had been taken to the Changkat Melintang hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A spokesman for the Perak Fire and Rescue department said rescuers were called to the scene at 7.26am, and found both vehicles partially submerged in a roadside ditch.

“There were three people inside the car, and all three victims died at the scene of the accident.” he said.

“We towed the vehicles from the ditch, before extricating the victims from the wreckage. The operation finished at 11.04am.”