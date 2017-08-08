Perak declares Matang ‘rabies-controlled area’

State Health Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon says the state government has declared the Matang sub-district a ‘rabies-controlled area’. — Picture by Marcus Pheong IPOH, Aug 8 — The Perak government has declared the Matang sub-district as a “rabies controlled area” effective today.

State Health Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said the declaration was made after results of 43 samples taken by the authorities were negative of the rabies infection.

“Many would wonder why we have not de-gazetted the area, but we are following international standards when it comes to disease control or prevention.

“We are following strict procedures, so there are a few steps we have to take before we can de-gazette the place.

“It takes about two years to de-gazette a place. Declaring it a rabies-controlled area is a start,” Mah told reporters.

On July 4, two sisters aged 12 and 11 from Kuala Sepetang in Taiping were vaccinated as a precautionary measure after they were bitten by their rabid pet dog.

The dog, which was put down by a private veterinarian, was confirmed to have rabies based on samples taken from its brain.

Following the incident, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir declared the Matang sub-district a “rabies infection area” as a measure to ensure the disease did not spread.

Dr Mah said yesterday’s declaration was also made to ensure animal monitoring in the area would continue according to protocols set by the Veterinary Department.

“At the moment, we have vaccinated 371 dogs and cats,” he added.

Dr Mah reassured the public Kuala Sepetang was safe to visit.

“I was told by the people there and also their assemblyman (Chua Yee Ling) that the usual crowd is back and things are back to normal.

“There won’t be roadblocks from now on,” he said.

However, Dr Mah urged the public to continue taking precautions to ensure an outbreak does not occur.

“Vaccinate your pets and read up on the issues related to diseases. If you want to adopt a stray dog or cat, ensure they are licensed.”

Dr Mah added the authorities were still trying to determine how the disease reached the district.