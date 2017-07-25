Perak cops probe smuggling of items for lock-up detainees

Two policemen were caught for attempting to smuggle prohibited items to detainees at the Central Police Station lock-up. — iStock.com pic via AFP IPOH, July 25 — Two policemen who were arrested for smuggling food and other items into the Central Police Station lock-up here were doing it for at least a week before they were caught.

Initial investigations revealed there could have been more officers involved in the smuggling.

State deputy police chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said police are investigating how many officers were involved in smuggling of prohibited items to detainees.

“We will get to the bottom of this and find out how this happened,” he said.

Assuring stern action will be taken on those involved, Zainuddin also expressed surprise at the amount of food being brought into the station.

He said police are also investigating how much the policemen were paid by the detainees to help smuggle the items.

Zainuddin was speaking to reporters here yesterday after taking a corruption-free pledge at the air unit training centre.

It was earlier reported that two policemen had been arrested for attempting to smuggle food and other items into the Central Police Station lock-up last Tuesday.

A source said the activity was busted by the officer-in-charge of the station after he noticed a 27-year-old lance corporal, who was on duty at the lock-up, behaving suspiciously in a car at the station’s parking lot.

“A check in the car found two big plastic bags that included 32 AA size batteries, three boxes of cigarettes, seven bottles of soft drinks, 40 packets of tobacco leaves and various types of food including 100 pieces of roti canai,” said the source.

“Also found in the bags were mobile phones, phone chargers, earphones, playing cards and a Monopoly board game,” added the source.

A 54-year-old corporal, who worked with one of the suspects, was arrested in a follow-up investigation.

On the event, Zainuddin said a total of 400 officers participated in the corruption-free pledge.

“We have the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department to handle integrity issues in the police force,” he said, adding the event was held with officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.