Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Perak cops nab couple found with 1kg drugs

BY SYLVIA LOOI

Thursday March 8, 2018
11:00 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Florida school shooter indicted on 17 murder counts (VIDEO)Florida school shooter indicted on 17 murder counts (VIDEO)

The Edit: Coca-Cola eyes bubbly alcoholic drink for JapanThe Edit: Coca-Cola eyes bubbly alcoholic drink for Japan

The Edit: The Cranberries announce final album with O’RiordanThe Edit: The Cranberries announce final album with O’Riordan

Restaurant owners mull closing shop due to extended water cutsRestaurant owners mull closing shop due to extended water cuts

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Police found 570gm of ketamine on the suspect, and another 570gm of the drugs in his condominium unit. — Picture courtesy of Perak policePolice found 570gm of ketamine on the suspect, and another 570gm of the drugs in his condominium unit. — Picture courtesy of Perak policeIPOH, March 8 — A Malaysian man and a woman from China are under investigation for drug trafficking and could be sentenced to death, after police found 1.023kg narcotics on them.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby said the man, 46, was arrested 6pm yesterday in front of a hotel at Kampung Rapat here.

“On him, police found 453gm of drugs believed to be heroin,” the senior policeman said.

The self-employed man then led police to a condominium unit at Jalan Raja Dr Nazrin Shah where authorities found 570gm of ketamine. Together, the drugs are worth about RM45,225 in the market.

“Police also found a foreign woman from China in the condominium,” Mohd Ali said.

He added that both the man and woman tested positive for syabu.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for trafficking and used to carry a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

However, Parliament amended the law last November, giving judges full discretion in sentencing.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram