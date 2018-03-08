Perak cops nab couple found with 1kg drugs

Police found 570gm of ketamine on the suspect, and another 570gm of the drugs in his condominium unit. — Picture courtesy of Perak policeIPOH, March 8 — A Malaysian man and a woman from China are under investigation for drug trafficking and could be sentenced to death, after police found 1.023kg narcotics on them.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby said the man, 46, was arrested 6pm yesterday in front of a hotel at Kampung Rapat here.

“On him, police found 453gm of drugs believed to be heroin,” the senior policeman said.

The self-employed man then led police to a condominium unit at Jalan Raja Dr Nazrin Shah where authorities found 570gm of ketamine. Together, the drugs are worth about RM45,225 in the market.

“Police also found a foreign woman from China in the condominium,” Mohd Ali said.

He added that both the man and woman tested positive for syabu.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for trafficking and used to carry a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

However, Parliament amended the law last November, giving judges full discretion in sentencing.