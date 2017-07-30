Perak BN’s list of GE14 candidates submitted BN chairman

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Zambry Abdul Kadir gives a speech in Kampung Air Hitam in Teluk Intan May 21, 2014. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaGERIK, July 30 — Perak Barisan Nasional has submiitted its list of candidates for the 14th General Election to Barsian Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Perak BN chief Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the list contained both old and new faces.

“I have submitted the list to the Prime Minister after being asked to do so based on the criteria used for the by-elections held and also the last Sarawak state election.

“Among the criteria is the suitability of candidates for the seats concerned, whether they have the “winnable factor”,” he told reporters after opening Gerik Umno’s delegates conference at Dewan Serbaguna Gerik here today.

Gerik Umno chief Datuk Hasbullah Osman was also present.

Zambry, who is also Perak Mentri Besar, added the list was still a secret and that what was important was that those selected had the capability to deliver. — Bernama