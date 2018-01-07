Perak BN ready for GE14, says Zambry

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Zambry Abdul Kadir said Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) is fully prepared for the 14th general election. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaIPOH, Jan 7 — Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) is fully prepared for the 14th general election, to be held anytime soon from now, according to Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said all preparations had been made including the list of candidates identified to be fielded, but this might change, depending on the final evaluation by BN’s top leadership.

“Anybody can guess when the general election will be held but it won’t be towards the end of this year. We (Perak BN) are ready for it anytime and the candidates have been identified but the process of evaluating them is still on.

“As for the distribution of seats for contest, just like previously, we have and are still holding discussions among the BN component parties,” he told reporters after performing the ground-breaking for the Ipoh Shoe City convention hall project, here, today.

On new election candidates in GE14 for Perak, Zamry who is also state BN chairman, said it was still too early to reveal the percentage.

“However, as stated before, the question is not so much about new or old faces but winnable and likeable candidates,” he added.

The current mandate of the BN-led federal government ends on June 24, 2018. — Bernama